Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Shares Sold by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co cut its holdings in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 66,682 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 4,162 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $2,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ENB. Quilter Plc acquired a new position in Enbridge in the 1st quarter worth approximately $293,879,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Enbridge during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enbridge during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Enbridge during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Enbridge during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. 48.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Enbridge from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 6th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Enbridge from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Enbridge from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Enbridge in a report on Monday, September 11th. They issued a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Enbridge from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Enbridge presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.33.

Enbridge Stock Performance

NYSE ENB opened at $37.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $79.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.52, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.81. Enbridge Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.03 and a twelve month high of $42.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.88 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 10.02%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.659 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.08%. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is presently 234.23%.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Featured Articles

