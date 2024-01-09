Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) Shares Purchased by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Free Report) by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,391 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,751 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Encompass Health were worth $1,974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Encompass Health during the 3rd quarter valued at $298,000. Washington Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Encompass Health in the third quarter worth about $571,000. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 8.5% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 153,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,292,000 after buying an additional 11,975 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Encompass Health by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 415,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,890,000 after acquiring an additional 12,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Encompass Health by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. 92.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Encompass Health

In related news, CFO Douglas E. Coltharp sold 11,215 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.39, for a total value of $710,918.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 116,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,371,813.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Encompass Health Stock Down 0.0 %

Encompass Health stock opened at $68.02 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.92. Encompass Health Co. has a one year low of $51.15 and a one year high of $72.06.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 7.54%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Encompass Health Co. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Encompass Health Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective on shares of Encompass Health in a report on Thursday, September 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Encompass Health in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.60.

Encompass Health Company Profile

Encompass Health Corporation provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States. It provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis to patients who have experienced physical or cognitive disabilities or injuries due to medical conditions, such as strokes, hip fractures, and various debilitating neurological conditions.

