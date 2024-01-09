Entrada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRDA) Now Covered by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Entrada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRDA – Free Report) in a report published on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Entrada Therapeutics from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 27th.

Entrada Therapeutics Trading Up 3.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TRDA opened at $15.80 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.19. Entrada Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $9.32 and a 12-month high of $18.44. The firm has a market cap of $527.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.79 and a beta of -0.47.

Entrada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRDA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $1.57. The firm had revenue of $43.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.31 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Entrada Therapeutics will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Kory James Wentworth sold 10,206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.69, for a total transaction of $160,132.14. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $777,768.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,300 shares of company stock valued at $207,929. Corporate insiders own 7.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRDA. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Entrada Therapeutics by 563.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,405,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193,821 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Entrada Therapeutics by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,972,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,840,000 after purchasing an additional 534,552 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Entrada Therapeutics by 505.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 391,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,923,000 after purchasing an additional 326,614 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Entrada Therapeutics by 118.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 400,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,066,000 after purchasing an additional 216,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Entrada Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,630,000. 77.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Entrada Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops endosomal escape vehicle (EEV) therapeutics for the treatment of multiple neuromuscular diseases. Its endosomal escape vehicle platform develops a portfolio of oligonucleotide, antibody, and enzyme-based programs. The company's lead therapeutic candidates, which include ENTR-601-44 and ENTR-601-45, which are in preclinical trail for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy and myotonic dystrophy type 1; ENTR-501, an intracellular thymidine phosphorylase enzyme replacement therapy, which is in preclinical trail for the treatment of mitochondrial neurogastrointestinal encephalomyopathy; and ENTR-701, which is in preclinical trail for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1.

