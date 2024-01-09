Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 3,062,037 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 33% from the previous session’s volume of 2,294,166 shares.The stock last traded at $30.71 and had previously closed at $31.02.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EQNR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of Equinor ASA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Equinor ASA from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Equinor ASA from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Equinor ASA from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equinor ASA has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Equinor ASA Stock Down 0.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.56.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.05). Equinor ASA had a net margin of 15.28% and a return on equity of 27.26%. The business had revenue of $26.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.12 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Equinor ASA will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Equinor ASA Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This is a positive change from Equinor ASA’s previous — dividend of $0.60. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.41%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Equinor ASA

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 89.5% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in Equinor ASA by 558.9% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Equinor ASA by 1,138.1% in the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in Equinor ASA in the first quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 119.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares during the period. 5.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Equinor ASA

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

