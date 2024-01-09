Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for SAB Biotherapeutics, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:SABS)

SAB Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SABS – Free Report) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of SAB Biotherapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 8th. HC Wainwright analyst E. White anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.42) for the quarter. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for SAB Biotherapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($4.63) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for SAB Biotherapeutics’ Q2 2024 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.45 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.48 EPS.

SAB Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SABS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.10). SAB Biotherapeutics had a negative return on equity of 120.36% and a negative net margin of 664.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 million for the quarter.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded SAB Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th.

SAB Biotherapeutics Stock Performance

SABS opened at $6.12 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.86. SAB Biotherapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.66 and a 1 year high of $14.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Institutional Trading of SAB Biotherapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SABS. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of SAB Biotherapeutics by 5.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 721,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,712,000 after acquiring an additional 38,179 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of SAB Biotherapeutics by 244.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 30,041 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SAB Biotherapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $93,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SAB Biotherapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SAB Biotherapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.82% of the company’s stock.

About SAB Biotherapeutics

SAB Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of immunotherapies based on human antibodies. It has applied advanced genetic engineering and antibody science to develop transchromosomic bovine herds that produce fully human antibodies targeted at infectious diseases and immune and autoimmune disorders, including infectious diseases, influenza, CDI, type 1 diabetes, organ transplantation, and oncology, as well as immunology, gastroenterology, and respiratory diseases.

