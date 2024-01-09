Ergo (ERG) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $113.72 Million

Ergo (ERG) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 9th. In the last week, Ergo has traded 11.2% lower against the dollar. Ergo has a market capitalization of $113.72 million and $456,342.31 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ergo coin can currently be bought for $1.57 or 0.00003334 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Ergo alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $46,981.75 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0784 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $248.99 or 0.00529979 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.32 or 0.00139030 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00008625 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.97 or 0.00042503 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $146.29 or 0.00311382 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $91.93 or 0.00195680 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000499 BTC.

About Ergo

Ergo is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 72,595,752 coins and its circulating supply is 72,594,522 coins. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergo_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ergo is ergoplatform.org. Ergo’s official message board is www.ergoforum.org.

Buying and Selling Ergo

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo (ERG) is a decentralized, blockchain-based platform designed for secure and efficient financial contracts, utilizing advanced Sigma protocols and blockchain technology. It was developed by Alex Chepurnoy and Dmitry Meshkov, experts in cryptography and blockchain. The ERG token, native to the Ergo platform, is used for transaction fees, to execute smart contracts, and in DeFi applications such as lending, borrowing, and yield farming. The platform uses a unique Proof-of-Work consensus algorithm, “Autolykos,” offering enhanced ASIC-resistance and security, with miners rewarded in ERG tokens. Before Ergo’s launch, Ergo First Year Tokens (EFYT) were distributed on the Waves platform to build a community and fundraise. These were swapped with a fraction of ERG tokens after the mainnet launch in July 2019.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ergo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ergo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ergo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ergo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.