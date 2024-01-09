ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Sidoti

Sidoti cut shares of ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of ESCO Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th.

Shares of NYSE:ESE opened at $103.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 28.78 and a beta of 1.12. ESCO Technologies has a 1 year low of $85.50 and a 1 year high of $118.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $107.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.27.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.05. ESCO Technologies had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 9.68%. The company had revenue of $272.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that ESCO Technologies will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 4th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 3rd. ESCO Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.94%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of ESCO Technologies by 36.3% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 436 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in ESCO Technologies by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 5,250 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC raised its holdings in ESCO Technologies by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 3,037 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ESCO Technologies by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,091 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of ESCO Technologies by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,564 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.45% of the company’s stock.

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for industrial and commercial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Defense, Utility Solutions Group, and RF Test & Measurement. The Aerospace & Defense segment designs and manufactures filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications; filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites; and custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines.

