ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Saturday morning.

Separately, Sidoti cut shares of ESCO Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday.

Get ESCO Technologies alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ESCO Technologies

ESCO Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ESE opened at $103.05 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $107.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 28.78 and a beta of 1.12. ESCO Technologies has a 1 year low of $85.50 and a 1 year high of $118.60.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $272.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.32 million. ESCO Technologies had a net margin of 9.68% and a return on equity of 8.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that ESCO Technologies will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ESCO Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. ESCO Technologies’s payout ratio is 8.94%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ESCO Technologies

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ESCO Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of ESCO Technologies by 36.3% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 436 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of ESCO Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of ESCO Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ESCO Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. 93.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ESCO Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for industrial and commercial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Defense, Utility Solutions Group, and RF Test & Measurement. The Aerospace & Defense segment designs and manufactures filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications; filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites; and custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ESCO Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESCO Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.