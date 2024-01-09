Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) Trading Up 3.7%

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 3.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $29.50 and last traded at $28.64. Approximately 69,335 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 264,230 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.63.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on ESTA shares. Mizuho reduced their target price on Establishment Labs from $80.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. B. Riley lowered their price target on Establishment Labs from $95.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.67.

Get Establishment Labs alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Establishment Labs

Establishment Labs Trading Up 5.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.08, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 3.71. The company has a market capitalization of $754.94 million, a P/E ratio of -11.00 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.50 and a 200 day moving average of $44.70.

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $38.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.84 million. Establishment Labs had a negative net margin of 40.32% and a negative return on equity of 467.63%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. will post -3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Establishment Labs news, Director Nicholas Sheridan Lewin acquired 2,000 shares of Establishment Labs stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.04 per share, with a total value of $54,080.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,064,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,794,571.52. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Nicholas Sheridan Lewin acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.04 per share, with a total value of $54,080.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,064,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,794,571.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Raj Denhoy acquired 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.21 per share, for a total transaction of $49,972.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $180,167.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 9,250 shares of company stock worth $214,053. Corporate insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Establishment Labs in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Establishment Labs by 3,244.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Establishment Labs during the 3rd quarter worth $59,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Establishment Labs in the third quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Establishment Labs by 104.5% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. 78.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Establishment Labs

(Get Free Report)

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc, a medical technology company, manufactures and markets medical devices for aesthetic and reconstructive plastic surgery. The company primarily offers silicone gel-filled breast implants under Motiva Implants brand name. It also provides Motiva Ergonomix and Motiva Ergonomix2 gravity sensitive round soft silicone-gel-filled breast implants; and Motiva Flora Tissue Expander, a breast tissue expander.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Establishment Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Establishment Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.