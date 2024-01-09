Everscale (EVER) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $150.06 Million

Everscale (EVER) traded up 38.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 9th. One Everscale coin can now be bought for about $0.0838 or 0.00000179 BTC on popular exchanges. Everscale has a market capitalization of $150.06 million and $12.36 million worth of Everscale was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Everscale has traded up 114.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Everscale Profile

Everscale launched on May 7th, 2020. Everscale’s total supply is 2,104,143,977 coins and its circulating supply is 1,790,686,434 coins. Everscale’s official Twitter account is @everscale_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. Everscale’s official message board is blog.everscale.network. The Reddit community for Everscale is https://reddit.com/r/everscale/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Everscale’s official website is everscale.network.

Buying and Selling Everscale

According to CryptoCompare, “Everscale (EVER) is a blockchain platform’s native token. It offers decentralized solutions, optimizes transactions, and supports decentralized applications (dApps). EVER is used for transaction fees, staking, and governance within the Everscale ecosystem. The extent of governance participation by token holders may vary.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everscale directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Everscale should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Everscale using one of the exchanges listed above.

