Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) PT Raised to $69.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $67.00 to $69.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 9.75% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Guggenheim lowered Eversource Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Eversource Energy from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Evercore ISI lowered Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Eversource Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.25.

Eversource Energy Price Performance

NYSE ES opened at $62.87 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $59.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.82, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Eversource Energy has a 1-year low of $52.03 and a 1-year high of $86.84.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 9.64%. Eversource Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eversource Energy

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American National Bank purchased a new position in Eversource Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quarry LP increased its holdings in Eversource Energy by 275.0% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in Eversource Energy by 198.6% during the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 442 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. 80.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

Featured Stories

