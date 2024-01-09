Exscientia (NASDAQ:EXAI) Lowered to Neutral at Bank of America

Bank of America lowered shares of Exscientia (NASDAQ:EXAI – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Bank of America currently has $9.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $11.00.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Exscientia from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Exscientia from $14.00 to $7.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th.

Exscientia Trading Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ EXAI opened at $6.12 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 6.68 and a current ratio of 6.68. Exscientia has a one year low of $4.17 and a one year high of $11.52. The firm has a market cap of $739.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.25 and a beta of 0.76.

Exscientia (NASDAQ:EXAI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.11. Exscientia had a negative net margin of 593.98% and a negative return on equity of 32.95%. The business had revenue of $10.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.48 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Exscientia will post -1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Exscientia

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Softbank Group CORP. acquired a new stake in Exscientia in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,114,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Exscientia by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,918,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,215,000 after purchasing an additional 39,359 shares in the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Exscientia by 10.2% during the third quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,395,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,866,000 after purchasing an additional 405,426 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Exscientia by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 2,363,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,597,000 after purchasing an additional 231,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Exscientia by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,667,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,890,000 after purchasing an additional 28,852 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.68% of the company’s stock.

About Exscientia

Exscientia plc, an artificial intelligence-driven pharmatech company, engages in discovering, designing, and developing drugs. The company offers end-to-end solution of artificial intelligence (AI) and technologies for target identification, drug candidate design, translational models, and patient selection.

