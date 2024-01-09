Family Capital Trust Co Has $3.68 Million Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Family Capital Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 10.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,367 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,253 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney accounts for about 1.3% of Family Capital Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Family Capital Trust Co’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $3,677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Gratus Capital LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $238,000. North Star Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 102,498 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $8,307,000 after acquiring an additional 2,751 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 47.1% during the 3rd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 118,504 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $9,605,000 after acquiring an additional 37,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 22,950 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,860,000 after acquiring an additional 2,852 shares during the last quarter. 61.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 price objective on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $114.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.40.

Walt Disney Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of DIS stock traded down $1.15 on Tuesday, hitting $90.40. The stock had a trading volume of 1,955,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,431,199. The business has a 50 day moving average of $91.00 and a 200 day moving average of $87.12. The stock has a market cap of $165.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $78.73 and a 12-month high of $118.18.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $21.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.37 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 7.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

Walt Disney Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 8th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.44%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Amy Chang bought 1,078 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $92.69 per share, for a total transaction of $99,919.82. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $576,161.04. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Amy Chang purchased 1,078 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $92.69 per share, for a total transaction of $99,919.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,216 shares in the company, valued at $576,161.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 18,788 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total transaction of $1,747,096.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,123,162.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Walt Disney

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.