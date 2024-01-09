Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL) Sees Large Volume Increase

Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 136,311 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 10% from the previous session’s volume of 123,575 shares.The stock last traded at $53.40 and had previously closed at $53.85.

Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.68. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 1.08.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lido Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 4.5% in the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,965,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,508,000 after purchasing an additional 85,382 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,957,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,007,000 after acquiring an additional 32,585 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 352,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,415,000 after acquiring an additional 8,492 shares during the last quarter. Vicus Capital boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 171.2% in the fourth quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 226,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,858,000 after acquiring an additional 142,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 222,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,648,000 after acquiring an additional 9,037 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (FNCL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Financials 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US financial companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FNCL was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

