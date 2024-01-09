Fidelity Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FVAL) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Fidelity Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FVAL – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 590,918 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 584% from the previous session’s volume of 86,367 shares.The stock last traded at $52.69 and had previously closed at $52.97.

Fidelity Value Factor ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $546.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 1.05.

Get Fidelity Value Factor ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fidelity Value Factor ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FVAL. LVZ Inc. bought a new stake in Fidelity Value Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at about $2,622,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 100.5% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 55,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 57,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,847,000 after purchasing an additional 5,046 shares during the period. Finally, Hoxton Planning & Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity Value Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $424,000.

About Fidelity Value Factor ETF

The Fidelity Value Factor ETF (FVAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity U.S. Value Factor index. The fund follows a fundamentally selected, tier-weighted index of large-cap US stocks. FVAL was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Value Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Value Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.