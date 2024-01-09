Financial Contrast: Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI) versus Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV)

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI – Get Free Report) and Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, earnings, dividends and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance has a beta of 1.67, indicating that its stock price is 67% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Apartment Investment and Management has a beta of 1.32, indicating that its stock price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance and Apartment Investment and Management, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance 0 4 0 0 2.00 Apartment Investment and Management 0 1 0 0 2.00

Valuation and Earnings

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance currently has a consensus price target of $10.33, indicating a potential downside of 12.13%. Given Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance is more favorable than Apartment Investment and Management.

This table compares Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance and Apartment Investment and Management’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance $303.64 million 5.47 $265.23 million ($0.06) -196.00 Apartment Investment and Management $190.34 million 6.03 $75.73 million ($1.44) -5.47

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance has higher revenue and earnings than Apartment Investment and Management. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Apartment Investment and Management, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

53.7% of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.0% of Apartment Investment and Management shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.2% of Apartment Investment and Management shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance and Apartment Investment and Management’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance 2.17% 6.09% 1.48% Apartment Investment and Management -120.13% -1.91% -0.52%

Summary

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance beats Apartment Investment and Management on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It is qualified as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code. As a REIT, it would not be subject to federal income taxes, if the company distributes at least 90% of its REIT taxable income to its stockholders. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is based in New York, New York.

About Apartment Investment and Management

Aimco is a diversified real estate company primarily focused on value add and opportunistic investments, targeting the U.S. multifamily sector. Aimco's mission is to make real estate investments where outcomes are enhanced through our human capital so that substantial value is created for investors, teammates, and the communities in which we operate. Aimco is traded on the New York Stock Exchange as AIV.

