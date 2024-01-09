First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) vs. NewtekOne (NASDAQ:NEWT) Financial Contrast

First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS – Get Free Report) and NewtekOne (NASDAQ:NEWT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares First Bancshares and NewtekOne’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Bancshares 22.26% 11.40% 1.26% NewtekOne 11.78% 12.24% 2.37%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for First Bancshares and NewtekOne, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Bancshares 0 0 3 0 3.00 NewtekOne 0 3 1 0 2.25

Earnings & Valuation

First Bancshares presently has a consensus target price of $31.67, indicating a potential upside of 11.70%. NewtekOne has a consensus target price of $17.50, indicating a potential upside of 28.96%. Given NewtekOne’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe NewtekOne is more favorable than First Bancshares.

This table compares First Bancshares and NewtekOne’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Bancshares $237.35 million 3.71 $62.92 million $2.71 10.46 NewtekOne $86.24 million 3.88 $32.31 million $1.00 13.57

First Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than NewtekOne. First Bancshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NewtekOne, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

First Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. NewtekOne pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.3%. First Bancshares pays out 35.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. NewtekOne pays out 72.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. First Bancshares has increased its dividend for 6 consecutive years.

Risk and Volatility

First Bancshares has a beta of 0.89, indicating that its share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NewtekOne has a beta of 1.29, indicating that its share price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

61.0% of First Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 36.1% of NewtekOne shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.3% of First Bancshares shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.4% of NewtekOne shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

First Bancshares beats NewtekOne on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Bancshares

(Get Free Report)

The First Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for The First Bank that provides general commercial and retail banking services. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Retail Bank, Mortgage Banking Division, and Holding Company. It offers deposit services, including checking, NOW, and savings accounts; other time deposits, such as daily money market accounts and longer-term certificates of deposit; and individual retirement and health savings accounts. The company also provides commercial loans comprising secured and unsecured loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery; consumer loans consisting of equity lines of credit, as well as secured and unsecured loans for financing automobiles, home improvements, education, and personal investments; and real estate construction and acquisition loans. In addition, it originates loans to purchase existing residential homes or construct new homes, and to refinance existing mortgages; and provides financial and wealth management services. Further, the company offers internet banking services, automated teller machines, voice response telephone inquiry services, commercial sweep accounts, cash management services, safe deposit boxes, merchant, mobile deposit, direct deposit of payroll and social security checks, automatic drafts for various accounts, and credit card services. It primarily serves small to medium-sized businesses, professional concerns, individuals, associations, organizations, and governmental authorities. The company operates in Mississippi, Alabama, Florida, Georgia, and Louisiana. The First Bancshares, Inc. was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Hattiesburg, Mississippi.

About NewtekOne

(Get Free Report)

NewtekOne, Inc., a financial holding company, provides a range of business and financial solutions to the small- and medium-sized business market. Its business and financial solutions include banking services, business lending, electronic payment processing, ecommerce, accounts receivable financing and inventory financing, insurance solutions, web services, and payroll and benefits solutions, as well as technology solutions, including cloud computing, data backup, storage, retrieval, and IT consulting. The company was founded in 1998 and is based in Boca Raton, Florida.

