First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has $17.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $13.00.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on First Horizon from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. UBS Group initiated coverage on First Horizon in a report on Thursday, September 28th. They set a neutral rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush upgraded First Horizon from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the company from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup initiated coverage on First Horizon in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on First Horizon in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a sell rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.75.

Get First Horizon alerts:

View Our Latest Report on First Horizon

First Horizon Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE FHN opened at $14.56 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.96 and a 200-day moving average of $12.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.97. First Horizon has a 52 week low of $8.99 and a 52 week high of $24.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.95.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $801.16 million. First Horizon had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 20.40%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that First Horizon will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

First Horizon Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.93%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Horizon

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in First Horizon by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,775,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $625,661,000 after buying an additional 2,276,977 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of First Horizon by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,689,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $281,883,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321,075 shares in the last quarter. North Reef Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of First Horizon by 137.9% during the 3rd quarter. North Reef Capital Management LP now owns 8,900,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,078,000 after purchasing an additional 5,158,750 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of First Horizon by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,973,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,710,000 after purchasing an additional 365,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in First Horizon by 9.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,849,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $184,381,000 after acquiring an additional 704,662 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.44% of the company’s stock.

First Horizon Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Horizon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Horizon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.