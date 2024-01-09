First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG – Free Report) (TSE:FR) to a sell rating in a report released on Friday.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:AG opened at $5.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. First Majestic Silver has a 12 month low of $4.38 and a 12 month high of $9.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.72. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.51 and a beta of 1.41.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG – Get Free Report) (TSE:FR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The mining company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.05). First Majestic Silver had a negative net margin of 27.72% and a negative return on equity of 2.55%. The business had revenue of $133.21 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that First Majestic Silver will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a $0.0046 dividend. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. First Majestic Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -3.45%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Majestic Silver during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Majestic Silver by 59.7% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,433 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 2,030 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of First Majestic Silver by 19,900.0% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 3,980 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of First Majestic Silver during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of First Majestic Silver during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 31.43% of the company’s stock.

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in North America. Its projects include the San Dimas mine that consists of 119 individual concessions covering an area of 71,839 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa States, México; the Santa Elena comprising 32 individual concessions that covers an area of 102,172 hectares located in Sonora State, México; and the La Encantada consists of 22 exploitation concessions covering an area of 4,076 hectares located in Coahuila State, México.

