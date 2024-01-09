FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 4,682,373 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 30% from the previous session’s volume of 3,604,762 shares.The stock last traded at $38.21 and had previously closed at $38.38.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FE. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of FirstEnergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.67.

FirstEnergy Stock Up 0.2 %

The firm has a market cap of $22.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.98 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.03. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 12.93%. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. FirstEnergy’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FirstEnergy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is presently 205.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other FirstEnergy news, SVP Christine Walker sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.58, for a total transaction of $469,750.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 36,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,388,919.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of FirstEnergy

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FE. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 549.0% in the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 649 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in FirstEnergy during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of FirstEnergy during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of FirstEnergy during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of FirstEnergy during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.34% of the company’s stock.

About FirstEnergy

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

