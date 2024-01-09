Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.23.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FLYW shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Flywire from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Flywire from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of Flywire in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Flywire in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Flywire in a research note on Friday, October 20th.

FLYW opened at $22.83 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.41. Flywire has a 52-week low of $18.65 and a 52-week high of $35.80. The company has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -207.53 and a beta of 0.92.

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.02). Flywire had a negative net margin of 2.92% and a negative return on equity of 1.96%. The company had revenue of $123.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Flywire will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Peter Butterfield sold 1,339 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.40, for a total transaction of $31,332.60. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 144,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,378,211.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Rob Orgel sold 3,839 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.40, for a total transaction of $89,832.60. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 256,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,004,206. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Peter Butterfield sold 1,339 shares of Flywire stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.40, for a total value of $31,332.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 144,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,378,211.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 51,296 shares of company stock valued at $1,373,592. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flywire during the fourth quarter worth about $276,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Flywire by 13.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,517,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,411,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278,646 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Flywire by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 51,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,636,000 after acquiring an additional 5,211 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Flywire in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $10,987,000. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flywire in the 3rd quarter valued at $265,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payments enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company's platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options; and provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

