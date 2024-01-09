Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) Shares Acquired by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 131,925 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Fortive were worth $9,782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Fortive by 95,666.8% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 88,663,752 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,629,389,000 after acquiring an additional 88,571,169 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fortive by 2.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,557,116 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,288,355,000 after purchasing an additional 989,883 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fortive by 3.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,960,801 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,389,709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135,961 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Fortive by 1.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,569,130 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,014,564,000 after purchasing an additional 206,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fortive by 2.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,465,710 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $556,733,000 after purchasing an additional 166,752 shares in the last quarter. 95.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:FTV traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $71.75. The stock had a trading volume of 165,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,487,720. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Fortive Co. has a 1-year low of $62.70 and a 1-year high of $79.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.10. The company has a market cap of $25.22 billion, a PE ratio of 30.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.14.

Fortive ( NYSE:FTV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.01). Fortive had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Analysts predict that Fortive Co. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. This is an increase from Fortive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.73%.

FTV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Fortive from $70.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Fortive from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Fortive from $83.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.15.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software and services, which includes electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

