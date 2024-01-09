Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) Shares Purchased by Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP boosted its holdings in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 297,759 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 969 shares during the quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP owned 0.08% of Fortive worth $22,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Fortive during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in Fortive by 1,590.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 372 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP boosted its stake in Fortive by 683.3% during the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 470 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Fortive by 74.7% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 538 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fortive by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 627 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 95.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortive Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:FTV traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $71.85. 216,671 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,499,701. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.02. Fortive Co. has a 52-week low of $62.70 and a 52-week high of $79.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.10. The company has a market capitalization of $25.25 billion, a PE ratio of 30.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.14.

Fortive Increases Dividend

Fortive ( NYSE:FTV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.01). Fortive had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 13.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Fortive Co. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. This is a positive change from Fortive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 22nd. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.73%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FTV has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America lowered Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Fortive from $83.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Fortive from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com raised Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Fortive from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fortive presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.15.

About Fortive

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software and services, which includes electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

