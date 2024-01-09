Fortrea (NASDAQ:FTRE) Now Covered by William Blair

William Blair began coverage on shares of Fortrea (NASDAQ:FTRE – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Fortrea from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the company from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Fortrea in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a buy rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup upgraded Fortrea from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Barclays raised Fortrea from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the company from $29.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fortrea currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $37.00.

Get Fortrea alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Fortrea

Fortrea Stock Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ:FTRE opened at $33.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.01. Fortrea has a 52 week low of $24.92 and a 52 week high of $37.30.

Fortrea (NASDAQ:FTRE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $776.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $748.90 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fortrea will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

About Fortrea

(Get Free Report)

Fortrea Holdings Inc, a contract research organization, primarily engages in the provision of biopharmaceutical product and medical device development services worldwide. It operates through two segments: Clinical Services and Enabling Services. The Clinical Services segment provides across the clinical pharmacology and clinical development spectrum.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fortrea Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortrea and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.