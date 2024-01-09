FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC Has $75.15 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 191,370 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,052 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 2.3% of FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $75,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. IFG Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 30,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,621,000 after purchasing an additional 8,458 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 238.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 3,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,584,000 after acquiring an additional 2,740 shares during the period. TruWealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,306,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC now owns 9,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,695,000 after acquiring an additional 2,044 shares during the period. Finally, Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 26.2% in the third quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $436.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $348.92 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $349.76 and a 12 month high of $438.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $420.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $410.12.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.