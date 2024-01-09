Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN) Given New $15.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Oppenheimer from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

FUSN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued an outperform rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fusion Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $13.17.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 9.9 %

FUSN opened at $9.17 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.27. Fusion Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $2.31 and a 52 week high of $10.43. The company has a market capitalization of $664.00 million, a PE ratio of -5.63 and a beta of -0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 11.63, a current ratio of 11.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.15. Fusion Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 4,136.55% and a negative return on equity of 48.42%. The business had revenue of $2.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.41 million. Analysts forecast that Fusion Pharmaceuticals will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Fusion Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fusion Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Forefront Analytics LLC increased its position in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 67.8% during the third quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC now owns 33,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 13,610 shares during the period. 72.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile



Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on developing radiopharmaceuticals as precision medicines in Canada and the United States. Its lead product candidates include FPI-2265 that is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat prostate-specific membrane antigens; and FPI-1434 that is in Phase 1 clinical trial as a monotherapy in patients with solid tumors expressing insulin-like growth factor 1 receptor.

