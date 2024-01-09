FY2023 Earnings Forecast for Precision Drilling Co. (TSE:PD) Issued By Atb Cap Markets

Precision Drilling Co. (TSE:PD – Free Report) (NYSE:PDS) – Equities researchers at Atb Cap Markets increased their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Precision Drilling in a research report issued on Monday, January 8th. Atb Cap Markets analyst W. Syed now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $12.42 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $12.32. The consensus estimate for Precision Drilling’s current full-year earnings is $14.34 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Precision Drilling’s FY2026 earnings at $17.12 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on PD. Evercore set a C$142.00 price target on Precision Drilling and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. ATB Capital lowered their price target on shares of Precision Drilling from C$140.00 to C$126.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler Companies reduced their price objective on Precision Drilling from C$107.00 to C$100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. CIBC dropped their price target on Precision Drilling from C$120.00 to C$115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Precision Drilling from C$118.00 to C$125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$121.50.

Precision Drilling stock opened at C$71.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$75.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$80.56. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.09, a PEG ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 2.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.79, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.59. Precision Drilling has a 52 week low of C$56.42 and a 52 week high of C$116.60.

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:PDS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported C$1.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.04 by C($0.59). Precision Drilling had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 11.16%. The firm had revenue of C$446.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$449.83 million.

Precision Drilling Corporation, a drilling company, provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas and geothermal industries in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services and Completion and Production Services.

