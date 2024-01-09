FY2023 EPS Estimates for American States Water (NYSE:AWR) Raised by Analyst

American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn upped their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for American States Water in a report released on Monday, January 8th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Storozynski now expects that the utilities provider will post earnings of $3.25 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.21. The consensus estimate for American States Water’s current full-year earnings is $2.98 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for American States Water’s FY2026 earnings at $3.50 EPS.

Get American States Water alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of American States Water from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 23rd.

American States Water Stock Performance

NYSE:AWR opened at $78.13 on Tuesday. American States Water has a 1 year low of $75.20 and a 1 year high of $99.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $80.68 and a 200-day moving average of $82.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.44.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.03. American States Water had a net margin of 20.66% and a return on equity of 13.60%. The company had revenue of $151.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share.

Institutional Trading of American States Water

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American States Water in the 2nd quarter valued at $699,000. Perpetual Ltd grew its holdings in shares of American States Water by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 74,049 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,442,000 after buying an additional 11,199 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of American States Water by 377.1% in the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 12,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after buying an additional 10,216 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of American States Water in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,060,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of American States Water in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,691,000. Institutional investors own 74.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Anne M. Holloway sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $32,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,131,252. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other American States Water news, Director Thomas A. Eichelberger bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $77.94 per share, for a total transaction of $77,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,677.12. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Anne M. Holloway sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $32,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,131,252. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American States Water Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. American States Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.81%.

American States Water Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, commercial, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for American States Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American States Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.