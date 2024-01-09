FY2024 Earnings Forecast for OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN) Issued By DA Davidson

OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN – Free Report) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson boosted their FY2024 EPS estimates for OneSpan in a report issued on Monday, January 8th. DA Davidson analyst R. Kessinger now anticipates that the company will earn $0.77 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.71. The consensus estimate for OneSpan’s current full-year earnings is ($0.46) per share.

OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $58.84 million for the quarter. OneSpan had a negative net margin of 14.57% and a negative return on equity of 8.96%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on OneSpan in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

OneSpan stock opened at $9.76 on Tuesday. OneSpan has a fifty-two week low of $7.64 and a fifty-two week high of $19.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.27.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in OneSpan by 1.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,323,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,845,000 after acquiring an additional 69,620 shares during the last quarter. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its position in OneSpan by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 3,476,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,904,000 after buying an additional 283,319 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in OneSpan by 0.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,181,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,202,000 after buying an additional 11,757 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in OneSpan by 31.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,992,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,567,000 after buying an additional 477,203 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in OneSpan by 196.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,765,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,974,000 after buying an additional 1,170,048 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.78% of the company’s stock.

OneSpan Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets digital solutions for identity, authentication, and secure digital agreements worldwide. The company offers OneSpan Sign, a range of e-signature requirements for occasional agreement to processing tens of thousands of transactions; OneSpan Cloud Authentication, a cloud-based multifactor authentication solution that supports a range of authentication options, including biometrics, push notification, and visual cryptograms for transaction data security, SMS, and hardware authenticators; and OneSpan Identity Verification, which enables banks and financial institutions identity verification services.

