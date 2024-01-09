G999 (G999) Trading 16.9% Lower Over Last Week

G999 (G999) traded down 21.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 9th. In the last week, G999 has traded down 16.9% against the dollar. G999 has a market capitalization of $37.59 million and approximately $1,359.61 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One G999 coin can now be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.45 or 0.00075529 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.75 or 0.00027172 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.69 or 0.00020657 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00006640 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0766 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0872 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000394 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001585 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00006684 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001366 BTC.

G999 Coin Profile

G999 (CRYPTO:G999) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 6th, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,832,913,757 coins. The official website for G999 is g999main.net. G999’s official Twitter account is @g999blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.

G999 Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as G999 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade G999 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase G999 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

