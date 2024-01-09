Games Workshop Group PLC (LON:GAW) Declares Dividend Increase – GBX 120 Per Share

Games Workshop Group PLC (LON:GAWGet Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, January 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 18th will be paid a dividend of GBX 120 ($1.53) per share on Friday, February 23rd. This represents a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. This is a positive change from Games Workshop Group’s previous dividend of $50.00. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

GAW opened at GBX 9,645 ($122.94) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 2,384.15, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.29. Games Workshop Group has a 1-year low of GBX 8,305 ($105.86) and a 1-year high of £118.50 ($151.05). The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is £102 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is £105.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.23.

Games Workshop Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and sells miniature figures and games in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, North America, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Core and Licensing. The company offers games under the Warhammer: Age of Sigmar, Necromunda, and Warhammer 40,000 names, as well as Horus Heresy and Blood Bowl.

