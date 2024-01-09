Games Workshop Group PLC (LON:GAW) Declares Dividend Increase – GBX 120 Per Share

Games Workshop Group PLC (LON:GAW – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, January 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 18th will be paid a dividend of GBX 120 ($1.53) per share on Friday, February 23rd. This represents a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. This is a positive change from Games Workshop Group’s previous dividend of $50.00. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Games Workshop Group Stock Down 1.3 %
GAW opened at GBX 9,645 ($122.94) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 2,384.15, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.29. Games Workshop Group has a 1-year low of GBX 8,305 ($105.86) and a 1-year high of £118.50 ($151.05). The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is £102 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is £105.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.23.
Games Workshop Group Company Profile
