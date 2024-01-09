GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC) Shares Sold by North Star Asset Management Inc.

North Star Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 19.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,001 shares of the company’s stock after selling 956 shares during the quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Czech National Bank purchased a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,750,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $201,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,419,000. Bard Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $598,000. Finally, Boit C F David purchased a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $102,000. 79.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GE HealthCare Technologies stock opened at $77.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $35.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.97. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.73 and a 52-week high of $87.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.03.

GE HealthCare Technologies ( NASDAQ:GEHC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies had a return on equity of 24.46% and a net margin of 8.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 12th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.16%. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.57%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on GEHC shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on GE HealthCare Technologies from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Citigroup began coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group lowered GE HealthCare Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, November 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.55.

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, Taiwan, Mongolia, Hong Kong, and internationally.

