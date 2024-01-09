General Electric (NYSE:GE) Stock Holdings Lessened by Altfest L J & Co. Inc.

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. cut its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 11.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,673 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 622 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of General Electric by 808.1% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Motco raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 143.0% during the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 294 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in General Electric in the second quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GE opened at $128.28 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $120.39 and its 200-day moving average is $114.59. General Electric has a 52-week low of $71.96 and a 52-week high of $129.20. The company has a market cap of $139.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.46, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.35.

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.26. General Electric had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The business had revenue of $17.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.61%.

GE has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on General Electric in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on General Electric in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $141.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on General Electric from $131.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $124.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of General Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $144.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, General Electric has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.43.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

