Genesco (NYSE:GCO) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Genesco (NYSE:GCO – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.65-0.85 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.73.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Genesco in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Genesco in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of GCO stock opened at $30.70 on Tuesday. Genesco has a 1 year low of $17.31 and a 1 year high of $51.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.94 and its 200-day moving average is $29.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, December 1st. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.27). Genesco had a positive return on equity of 2.65% and a negative net margin of 0.22%. The company had revenue of $579.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $588.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.65 earnings per share. Genesco’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Genesco will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Genesco in the first quarter worth $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Genesco by 41.0% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Genesco by 60.1% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Genesco by 45.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Genesco by 29.7% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares during the period. 76.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and the Republic of Ireland. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands.

