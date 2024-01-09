Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com lowered shares of Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Global Payments from $155.00 to $147.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Mizuho lowered their target price on Global Payments from $123.00 to $110.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. TD Cowen began coverage on Global Payments in a research report on Friday, October 6th. They issued an outperform rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Global Payments in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. They set a market perform rating and a $138.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Global Payments in a report on Friday, September 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $144.27.

Shares of GPN stock opened at $133.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Global Payments has a 12-month low of $94.05 and a 12-month high of $138.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $119.06 and its 200 day moving average is $116.97.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.20. Global Payments had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 9.23%. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Global Payments will post 9.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.94%.

In other Global Payments news, insider David Lawrence Green sold 17,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.53, for a total transaction of $2,016,537.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 77,411 shares in the company, valued at $8,711,059.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GPN. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Global Payments by 10.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $840,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,942 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Global Payments by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,288,788 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $176,366,000 after purchasing an additional 48,605 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 259.7% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 17,285 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,377,000 after purchasing an additional 12,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Global Payments during the first quarter valued at approximately $766,000. 85.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

