Gradient Investments LLC Boosts Position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,216,545 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 41,056 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF makes up 1.7% of Gradient Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Gradient Investments LLC owned approximately 0.23% of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF worth $65,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Perritt Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Family Management Corp bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000.

NYSEARCA:JEPI traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $55.02. The stock had a trading volume of 3,069,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,617,014. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.56. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52 week low of $51.38 and a 52 week high of $55.97.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

