Gradient Investments LLC Buys New Position in Innovator 20+ Year Treasury Bond 9 Buffer ETF – July (BATS:TBJL)

Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator 20+ Year Treasury Bond 9 Buffer ETF – July (BATS:TBJL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,443,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,854,000. Gradient Investments LLC owned 39.75% of Innovator 20+ Year Treasury Bond 9 Buffer ETF – July at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of Innovator 20+ Year Treasury Bond 9 Buffer ETF – July in the second quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Innovator 20+ Year Treasury Bond 9 Buffer ETF – July by 47.6% during the third quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 2,325,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,282,000 after acquiring an additional 749,859 shares during the period. Arlington Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Innovator 20+ Year Treasury Bond 9 Buffer ETF – July by 11.7% during the second quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. now owns 59,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after acquiring an additional 6,220 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator 20+ Year Treasury Bond 9 Buffer ETF – July during the second quarter valued at approximately $930,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Innovator 20+ Year Treasury Bond 9 Buffer ETF – July by 708.6% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 26,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 23,031 shares during the period.

Get Innovator 20+ Year Treasury Bond 9 Buffer ETF - July alerts:

Innovator 20+ Year Treasury Bond 9 Buffer ETF – July Price Performance

Shares of BATS TBJL traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.94. 13,312 shares of the company traded hands. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.36.

About Innovator 20+ Year Treasury Bond 9 Buffer ETF – July

The Innovator 20+ Year Treasury Bond Buffer ETF – July (TBJL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT) over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TBJL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator 20+ Year Treasury Bond 9 Buffer ETF – July (BATS:TBJL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator 20+ Year Treasury Bond 9 Buffer ETF - July Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator 20+ Year Treasury Bond 9 Buffer ETF - July and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.