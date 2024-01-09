Gradient Investments LLC Decreases Holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Gradient Investments LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 101,549 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,801 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Broadridge Financial Solutions worth $18,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BR. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT boosted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 2,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,137 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,513,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 56.4% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 183 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,633 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,083,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC raised its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 8,037 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,331,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. 89.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BR traded down $0.27 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $199.73. The stock had a trading volume of 103,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 414,979. The company has a market capitalization of $23.50 billion, a PE ratio of 35.42 and a beta of 0.99. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $133.97 and a twelve month high of $207.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $190.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $180.88.

Broadridge Financial Solutions ( NYSE:BR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 42.48%. On average, research analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is 56.84%.

In related news, VP Laura Matlin sold 4,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.49, for a total value of $775,014.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,228,084.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, VP Laura Matlin sold 4,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.49, for a total value of $775,014.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,228,084.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Keir D. Gumbs sold 3,771 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.61, for a total value of $665,996.31. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,543,713.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 42,909 shares of company stock valued at $8,003,375. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BR shares. StockNews.com upgraded Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $226.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Broadridge Financial Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Broadridge Financial Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $194.00.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

