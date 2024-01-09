Gradient Investments LLC Has $125.53 Million Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 35.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,047,975 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,063,951 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF accounts for approximately 3.3% of Gradient Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $125,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 53,779,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,749,977,000 after buying an additional 1,742,451 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 52,312,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,702,261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553,182 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 23,486,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458,071 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,620,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,995,000 after acquiring an additional 3,027,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stadion Money Management LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. Stadion Money Management LLC now owns 10,169,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,922,000 after acquiring an additional 2,008,820 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Price Performance

SPDW stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.54. 898,336 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,338,371. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.88 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $29.39 and a 52 week high of $34.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.11.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

