Gradient Investments LLC Has $16.80 Million Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 287,328 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,999 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $16,797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 4,514.3% in the 1st quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 323 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in PayPal by 146.5% in the 2nd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 382 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its position in PayPal by 108.7% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 384 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in PayPal in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PayPal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. 68.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at PayPal

In other PayPal news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total value of $851,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,304,512.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total value of $851,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,304,512.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jonathan Auerbach sold 64,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total transaction of $3,610,310.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 79,051 shares in the company, valued at $4,393,654.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PayPal Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PYPL traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $61.46. The company had a trading volume of 8,904,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,600,451. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $58.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.42. The firm has a market cap of $67.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.38, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.45. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.25 and a 52 week high of $88.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 20.78%. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on PYPL. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on PayPal from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer lowered PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $66.00 price objective (down from $118.00) on shares of PayPal in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on PayPal from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PayPal currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.48.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

