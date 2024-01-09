Gradient Investments LLC Has $22.71 Million Stock Holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 226,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 5,526 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Alexandria Real Estate Equities worth $22,705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ARE. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 142.5% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 104.6% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 121.9% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. 86.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Real Estate Equitie Alexandria sold 155,000 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.41, for a total transaction of $373,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,000,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,460,185.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, major shareholder Real Estate Equitie Alexandria sold 155,000 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.41, for a total transaction of $373,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,000,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,460,185.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Daniel J. Ryan sold 10,000 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.07, for a total value of $1,180,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 166,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,635,985.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 276,162 shares of company stock valued at $2,667,955 over the last 90 days. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Stock Performance

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Increases Dividend

NYSE ARE traded down $0.75 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $129.00. 191,739 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 804,693. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $114.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.59, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.73 and a fifty-two week high of $172.65.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This is an increase from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is 365.47%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on ARE shares. BNP Paribas started coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities cut their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 1st. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Alexandria Real Estate Equities currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.11.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

