Gradient Investments LLC Increases Stock Position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 674,587 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,733 shares during the period. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Gradient Investments LLC owned approximately 0.54% of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF worth $40,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FTSM. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 71,500.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $106,000.

Get First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF alerts:

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FTSM traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $59.73. 328,725 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,181,307. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $59.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.59. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a twelve month low of $59.40 and a twelve month high of $59.87.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Announces Dividend

About First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.253 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 26th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.08%.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.