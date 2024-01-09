Gradient Investments LLC Purchases 314,539 Shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ULST)

Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ULST – Free Report) by 44.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,026,375 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 314,539 shares during the quarter. SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Gradient Investments LLC owned approximately 0.07% of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF worth $41,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ULST. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 1,069.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, G&S Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $219,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:ULST traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.42. The stock had a trading volume of 44,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,805. SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $40.02 and a 52 week high of $40.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.24.

The SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (ULST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated fixed-income securities with maturities ranging from 6 to 18 months and durations of 3 to 6 months.

