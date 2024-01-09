Grandview Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 7,267 Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 7,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,002,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 108,780.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 756,943,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,252,090,000 after buying an additional 756,247,802 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 53,116,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,547,863,000 after buying an additional 865,621 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,732,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,033,238,000 after buying an additional 979,087 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,396,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,040,411,000 after buying an additional 777,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 14,288.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 19,395,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,492,000 after acquiring an additional 19,260,727 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

VTV stock traded down $0.88 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $149.74. 717,923 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,523,163. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.86 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $130.89 and a 52 week high of $150.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $143.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.30.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

