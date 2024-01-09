Grandview Asset Management LLC Has $1.93 Million Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Grandview Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,788 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 252 shares during the period. Adobe comprises approximately 1.1% of Grandview Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Grandview Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,932,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ADBE. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 57.6% during the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 52 shares of the software company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Halpern Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 314.3% during the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 58 shares of the software company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. 80.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Adobe

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.18, for a total value of $53,105.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,243,144.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.18, for a total transaction of $53,105.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,243,144.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 116 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.56, for a total transaction of $61,892.96. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,163,585.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,565 shares of company stock valued at $25,777,527 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Price Performance

NASDAQ:ADBE traded up $6.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $586.99. The stock had a trading volume of 611,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,119,090. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $595.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $549.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $318.60 and a one year high of $633.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $267.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.33.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 13th. The software company reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.14. Adobe had a net margin of 27.97% and a return on equity of 38.30%. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.78 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 14.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on ADBE shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Adobe from $670.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Adobe from $610.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $630.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, September 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of Adobe from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $500.00 to $640.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $617.21.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Adobe

Adobe Profile

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

See Also

