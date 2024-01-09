Grandview Asset Management LLC Has $239,000 Stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Grandview Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report) by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,872 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,983 shares during the period. Grandview Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 101,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,177,000 after buying an additional 6,058 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 545.4% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 45,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 38,180 shares in the last quarter. Bensler LLC bought a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,672,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 89,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,814,000 after buying an additional 5,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 317,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,990,000 after buying an additional 4,480 shares during the period.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF stock traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.74. 693,759 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.46. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a fifty-two week low of $13.80 and a fifty-two week high of $17.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.27.

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

