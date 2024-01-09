Grandview Asset Management LLC Has $262,000 Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Grandview Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,443 shares of the company’s stock after selling 285 shares during the period. Grandview Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sage Rhino Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,072,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 80,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,101,000 after buying an additional 2,789 shares during the last quarter. DecisionPoint Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.9% in the third quarter. DecisionPoint Financial LLC now owns 381,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,951,000 after buying an additional 21,388 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 173,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,163,000 after acquiring an additional 4,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 406,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,920,000 after acquiring an additional 92,353 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:VCIT traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $80.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,487,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,824,027. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $73.78 and a fifty-two week high of $81.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $78.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.76.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $0.2754 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

