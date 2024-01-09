Grandview Asset Management LLC Has $318,000 Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Grandview Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 15.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,437 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 997 shares during the quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in PayPal by 108.7% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 384 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of PayPal during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PYPL. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on PayPal in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of PayPal from $92.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of PayPal from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PayPal has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.48.

PYPL stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $61.75. The stock had a trading volume of 5,838,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,022,641. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $58.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.42. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.25 and a 1-year high of $88.63. The firm has a market cap of $67.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.45.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 12.93%. The business had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total value of $851,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,304,512.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Jonathan Auerbach sold 64,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total transaction of $3,610,310.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 79,051 shares in the company, valued at $4,393,654.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total transaction of $851,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,304,512.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

