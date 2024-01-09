Grandview Asset Management LLC Has $761,000 Position in Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC)

Grandview Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC – Free Report) by 49.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 98,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 94,908 shares during the period. Grandview Asset Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Service Properties Trust worth $761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Service Properties Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $96,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Service Properties Trust by 9.9% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 309,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,384,000 after purchasing an additional 27,860 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Service Properties Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Service Properties Trust by 55.4% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 6,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armor Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Service Properties Trust by 4.3% in the third quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 317,361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,441,000 after buying an additional 13,102 shares during the period. 78.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on SVC shares. HSBC started coverage on Service Properties Trust in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Service Properties Trust from $6.75 to $7.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ SVC traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $8.18. 156,317 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 620,852. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.39, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Service Properties Trust has a 52 week low of $6.84 and a 52 week high of $11.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.99.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 20th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.78%. Service Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -615.38%.

Service Properties Trust (Nasdaq: SVC) is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, with over $11 billion invested in two asset categories: hotels and service-focused retail net lease properties. As of September 30, 2023, SVC owned 221 hotels with over 37,000 guest rooms throughout the United States and in Puerto Rico and Canada, the majority of which are extended stay and select service.

