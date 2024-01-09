Grandview Asset Management LLC Invests $2.08 Million in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 7,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,080,000. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for 1.2% of Grandview Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VUG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 118,736.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 424,890,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,548,447,000 after purchasing an additional 424,533,112 shares during the period. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 27,779.3% during the second quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 21,834,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,164,000 after buying an additional 21,755,906 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 98,060.4% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 957,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,811,000 after buying an additional 956,089 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 107,898.3% during the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 896,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,120,000 after buying an additional 895,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $131,081,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VUG traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $307.84. 246,841 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 968,073. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $215.10 and a one year high of $313.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $298.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $287.16. The stock has a market cap of $100.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

